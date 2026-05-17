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Nikola Vasilj News: Eight saves not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 4:38am

Vasilj recorded eight saves and allowed three goals, but also an own goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Wolfsburg.

Vasilj produced eight saves in Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga home loss to Wolfsburg, fighting all game long to keep St. Pauli afloat, including two sharp close-range stops on Adam Daghim in the first half that briefly kept the match within reach before he unfortunately bundled a corner into his own net in the 64th minute to make it 3-0, with VAR confirming the goal after St. Pauli's appeals for a foul were waved away. His shot-stopping showed both his individual quality and the sheer pressure Wolfsburg applied throughout, but the own goal ended up being the knockout blow that killed off any realistic chance of a comeback and ultimately sealed St. Pauli's relegation after two straight Bundesliga seasons. Vasilj finishes the campaign with five clean sheets and 125 saves across 34 Bundesliga starts.

Nikola Vasilj
FC St. Pauli
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