Nikola Vasilj News: Eight saves not enough

Vasilj recorded eight saves and allowed three goals, but also an own goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Wolfsburg.

Vasilj produced eight saves in Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga home loss to Wolfsburg, fighting all game long to keep St. Pauli afloat, including two sharp close-range stops on Adam Daghim in the first half that briefly kept the match within reach before he unfortunately bundled a corner into his own net in the 64th minute to make it 3-0, with VAR confirming the goal after St. Pauli's appeals for a foul were waved away. His shot-stopping showed both his individual quality and the sheer pressure Wolfsburg applied throughout, but the own goal ended up being the knockout blow that killed off any realistic chance of a comeback and ultimately sealed St. Pauli's relegation after two straight Bundesliga seasons. Vasilj finishes the campaign with five clean sheets and 125 saves across 34 Bundesliga starts.