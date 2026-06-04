Nikola Vasilj News: Expected starter between posts

Vasilj should be Bosnia's starting goalkeeper in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bosnia were drawn in one of the most unpredictable groups of the World Cup since they're part of Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland and Qatar. A second-place finish or knockout-stage berth looks like a plausible outcome for Bosnia, but for that to happen, Vasilj will need to be at his best between the posts. The 30-year-old is the best option between the posts for Bosnia even if he's coming off a 2025/26 season in which he got relegated from the Bundesliga with St. Pauli. He allowed 60 goals in 34 starts.