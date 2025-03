Vasilj made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

It's hard to blame Vasilj for the two goals he conceded Saturday, as he couldn't do anything on the point-blank range finish from Serhou Guirassy and was helpless in the one-on-one finish of Karim Adeyemi. The goalkeeper will aim to bounce back against Wolfsburg on Saturday.