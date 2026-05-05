Nikola Vasilj News: Three saves in defeat

Vasilj made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Mainz.

Vasilj made three saves in Sunday's 2-1 home loss to Mainz, including a sharp denial of Nadiem Amiri from a tight angle in the 48th minute and a standout reaction stop to turn away Sheraldo Becker's close-range header in the 52nd minute, keeping his side alive before the game slipped further out of reach. He was left with no chance on Phillip Tietz's sixth-minute finish off a defensive mistake that opened the door, nor on Phillipp Mwene's thunderous 40th minute volley ripped into the top corner. Vasilj will be aiming to bounce back and reset his level heading into Saturday's matchup against Leipzig.