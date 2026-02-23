Nikola Vasilj News: Three saves in victory

Vasilj registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Werder Bremen.

Vasilj gave up one goal but never lost his edge as St. Pauli dug in to defend a slim lead down the stretch. He commanded his box with authority and steadied the back line after Bremen's equalizer, keeping everyone organized when the pressure spiked. With Bremen going direct and crashing for second balls, he stayed sharp, made three key saves on the night and came up big in the closing minutes to lock down the win, and now he'll aim to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup against Hoffenheim.