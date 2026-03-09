Nikola Vasilj News: Two saves for draw
Vasilj had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Vasilj stopped both shots he faced during Sunday's draw. He didn't have much to do as neither team could carve out any major chances, but he did his work well. Vasilj will look to build on this clean sheet in the coming weeks, especially after such a good performance from the defense in front of him.
