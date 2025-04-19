Nikola Vlasic Injury: Late call for Udinese game

Vlasic (calf) "has an edema in his muscle, and we'll try to recover him until the last moment," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Vlasic is nursing a calf contusion following a blow in training, avoiding more serious issues, but he risks sitting out the second consecutive game as he has trained on the side this week, although the coach left the door open for a possible return since there are a couple more practices before the game.