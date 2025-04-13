Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic Injury: Late scratch for Como contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Vlasic won't be involved in Sunday's game versus Como due to late muscular discomfort, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Vlasic was inserted in the initial squad list but will watch the game from the stands because he didn't feel totally right and will be assessed ahead of next Monday's home game versus Udinese. Antonio Sanabria is taking his place in a more offensive-minded formation.

