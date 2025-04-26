Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Vlasic Injury: Likely to return against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Vlasic (calf) reprised training with the group Saturday and is in contention to start versus Napoli, Mediaset reported.

Vlasic is in better shape after being shelved for two matches and might be back into the initial formation right away if he feels good enough on game day. He could fill in for Gvidas Gineitis (suspension), with Karol Linetty staying in the XI. He has scored and assisted once in his last five outings, averaging one key pass and one cross per game.

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
