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Nikola Vlasic News: Active as usual against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vlasic won two of two tackles and generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 4-1 win versus Parma.

Vlasic wasn't directly involved in any goals but was instrumental in a couple, thanks to his bursting runs and clever passes. He has registered at least one shot in the last three bouts, piling up seven attempts (four on target) and adding six key passes and six crosses during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his ninth consecutive appearance with at least one tackle, for a total of 18 (12 won).

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
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