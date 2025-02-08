Nikola Vlasic News: Active in Genoa fixture

Vlasic drew three fouls and registered three shots (two on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Vlasic led the offensive charge for his side but couldn't cash in on a few opportunities to fire from interesting positions. He has scored once and recorded five shots (three on target), six key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and eight tackles (one won) in the last five rounds.