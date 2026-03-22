Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic News: Converts PK in Milan contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Vlasic scored one goal to go with five shots (two on target), four crosses (two accurate) and one key pass in Saturday's 3-2 loss against AC Milan.

Vlasic was instrumental in his side's first goal, seriously challenging Mike Maignan, leading to Giovanni Simeone's tap-in, and put his spot-kick in the top corner, ending a four-game scoring slump. He has netted seven times in the campaign. He has posted a new season high in shots and has taken at least one in four consecutive bouts, amassing 12 attempts (six on target) and registering seven chances created and 10 crosses over that span. Additionally, this marked his 10th appearance in a row with at least one tackle, for a total of 23 (13 won).

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
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