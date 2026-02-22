Nikola Vlasic News: Creates four chances versus Genoa
Vlasic had one tackle (one won), one clearance and one interception and created four scoring chances in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Genoa.
Vlasic paced his side in key passes and had a few classy plays in a rough collective display but got very little help. He matched his season high in chances created in this one. He has posted at least one tackle in six straight outings, amassing 11 (six won) and adding four shots (one on target), five crosses and six interceptions over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vlasic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 SeasonJuly 15, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2021/22 SeasonSeptember 1, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2021/22 SeasonSeptember 1, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 27, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsOctober 22, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vlasic See More