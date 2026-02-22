Nikola Vlasic News: Creates four chances versus Genoa

Vlasic had one tackle (one won), one clearance and one interception and created four scoring chances in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Genoa.

Vlasic paced his side in key passes and had a few classy plays in a rough collective display but got very little help. He matched his season high in chances created in this one. He has posted at least one tackle in six straight outings, amassing 11 (six won) and adding four shots (one on target), five crosses and six interceptions over that span.