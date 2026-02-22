Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic News: Creates four chances versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Vlasic had one tackle (one won), one clearance and one interception and created four scoring chances in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Genoa.

Vlasic paced his side in key passes and had a few classy plays in a rough collective display but got very little help. He matched his season high in chances created in this one. He has posted at least one tackle in six straight outings, amassing 11 (six won) and adding four shots (one on target), five crosses and six interceptions over that span.

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vlasic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vlasic See More
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 15, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2021/22 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2021/22 Season
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 1, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2021/22 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2021/22 Season
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 1, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 27, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 22, 2018