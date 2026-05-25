Nikola Vlasic News: Creates two chances against Juventus

Vlasic registered two shots (zero on goal), one tackle (zero won) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Vlasic put up his usual numbers in the season finale, registering at least one shot and one key pass in the final five rounds, racking up six (one on target) and nine, respectively. Instead, he snapped a three-game streak with one cross. He had his most productive Serie A season to date, scoring eight goals, dishing out three assists and registering 49 shots (17 on target), 54 chances created and 48 crosses (11 accurate) in 37 matches.