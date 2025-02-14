Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Vlasic News: Finds the net against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Vlasic drew one foul and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat against Bologna.

Vlasic had less volume than in previous matches but put his name in the stat sheet after a month by capping off a counter with a strike from the middle of the box. It's his third goal in the campaign. He has registered five shots (three on target), six key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and six tackles (zero won) in the last five fixtures.

