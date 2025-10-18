Vlasic had more defensive duties than usual because of the caliber of the opponents, but almost broke the deadlock in the early going with a surgical cross-shot that rocked the woodwork and didn't cross the line just barely. He's still searching for his first goal contribution. He has tallied one or more shots and at least one key pass in the last five games, totaling six (two on target) and nine receptions and posting five crosses (two accurate), 10 tackles (three won) and two interceptions over that span.