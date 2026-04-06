Nikola Vlasic News: Relatively quiet against Pisa

Vlasic had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created and won of two tackles in Sunday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Vlasic amassed small numbers across the board on offense, but wasn't as impactful as in his top performances. He has notched at least one shot in five straight rounds, piling up 14 attempts (six on target) and posting nine key passes and 12 crosses (three accurate) over that span. Additionally, this marked his 11th showing in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of 25 (16 won).