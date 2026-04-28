Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic News: Scores from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Vlasic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Vlasic sealed the comeback from two nil with a penalty for his second straight goal and eighth of the campaign, his best scoring season since arriving in Serie A in 2022. He also created two chances for the third time in his last four games, though this was his first shot in three games despite back to back fixtures against relegation zone sides.

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
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