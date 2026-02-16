Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic News: Scores goal for both sides

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Vlasic scored one goal to go with an own goal, two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Vlasic would have an interesting day on the field Sunday, starting off not the best after a 49th-minute own goal. However, he would recover with a 62nd-minute goal of his own, although it was not enough to earn a point for his club. This is the midfielder's second straight appearance with a goal contribution, up to six goals and three assists on the season.

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
