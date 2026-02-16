Nikola Vlasic News: Scores goal for both sides

Vlasic scored one goal to go with an own goal, two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Vlasic would have an interesting day on the field Sunday, starting off not the best after a 49th-minute own goal. However, he would recover with a 62nd-minute goal of his own, although it was not enough to earn a point for his club. This is the midfielder's second straight appearance with a goal contribution, up to six goals and three assists on the season.