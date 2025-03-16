Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic News: Sinks Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Vlasic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Empoli.

Vlasic decided the game by muscling his way through defenders and slotting it home from the edge of the box midway through the second half. It's his fourth in the season. He has bagged two in the last five matches, adding seven shots (four on target), six chances created and five crosses (two accurate).

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now