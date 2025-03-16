Nikola Vlasic News: Sinks Empoli

Vlasic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Empoli.

Vlasic decided the game by muscling his way through defenders and slotting it home from the edge of the box midway through the second half. It's his fourth in the season. He has bagged two in the last five matches, adding seven shots (four on target), six chances created and five crosses (two accurate).