Nikola Vlasic News: Takes three shots against Napoli

Vlasic had three shots (two on goal), one clearances and four tackles (three won) and drew two fouls in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Vlasic led his team in attempts and challenged Vanja Milinkovic-Savic twice from outside the box. He also contributed defensively but didn't create a change after logging 10 in his previous four displays. He has registered at least one tackle in eight straight showings, piling up 16 (nine won), scoring and assisting once and tallying eight shots (four on target) and 10 crosses (three accurate) through that stretch.