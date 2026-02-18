Nikolas Nartey headshot

Nikolas Nartey Injury: Could return in UEL game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Nartey (undisclosed) is expected to be an option Thursday against Celtic in Europa League action, coach Sebastian Hoeness revealed Wednesday.

Nartey was unable to play in the previous couple of matches due to a minor issue, but he had made nine Bundesliga starts in two months before that. While he hasn't been involved in many goals, scoring just once over 18 appearances in 2025/26, he may eventually be chosen again over Deniz Undav or Chris Fuhrich.

Nikolas Nartey
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolas Nartey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolas Nartey See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023