Nikolas Nartey Injury: Could return in UEL game

Nartey (undisclosed) is expected to be an option Thursday against Celtic in Europa League action, coach Sebastian Hoeness revealed Wednesday.

Nartey was unable to play in the previous couple of matches due to a minor issue, but he had made nine Bundesliga starts in two months before that. While he hasn't been involved in many goals, scoring just once over 18 appearances in 2025/26, he may eventually be chosen again over Deniz Undav or Chris Fuhrich.