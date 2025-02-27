Nikolas Nartey Injury: Injures thigh

Nartey is out for Friday's match against Bayern Munich due to a thigh injury, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Nicolas has injured his thigh."

Nartey is heading to the sidelines for Friday's match, as he has been dealt a thing injury that will keep him out for at least one match. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he has yet to see a minute this season. He appears to have lost any spot in the team, last appearing for Stuttgart in 2022.