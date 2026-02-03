Nartey was forced off in the 59th minute of Sunday's 1-0 win over Freiburg after picking up a knock and will miss Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash against Kiel as he continues to recover. The attacking midfielder has started six of his last seven Bundesliga appearances and will therefore be pushing to regain fitness in time for Saturday's matchup with St. Pauli. If he is also forced to miss that contest, Ermedin Demirovic would likely take on a larger role in the frontline, with Deniz Undav expected to operate as the number 10.