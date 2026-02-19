Nikolas Nartey headshot

Nikolas Nartey News: Assists off bench against Celtic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Nartey (undisclosed) registered an assist along with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created as a substitute in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Celtic.

Nartey had a solid performance in his return to the match squad following a two-game absence in league play. The central man replaced Bilal El Khannouss in the 72nd minute and set up the team's final goal in stoppage time of the UEL clash. While Nartey now has a chance to see increased playing time, it may not be easy for him to oust El Khanouss, Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich in attacking spots.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolas Nartey
