Nikolas Nartey News: Assists on lone chance
Nartey assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.
Nartey created one chance during Sunday's draw, but it was a crucial one, as he earned an assist on that. In a three-all draw with both teams throwing everything forward it proved to be a hugely important assist. Nartey has played limited minutes of late, so he's hard to trust, despite this clutch assist for the draw.
