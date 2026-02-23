Nikolas Nartey News: Assists on lone chance

Nartey assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Nartey created one chance during Sunday's draw, but it was a crucial one, as he earned an assist on that. In a three-all draw with both teams throwing everything forward it proved to be a hugely important assist. Nartey has played limited minutes of late, so he's hard to trust, despite this clutch assist for the draw.