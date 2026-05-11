Nikolas Nartey News: Assists vs Leverkusen
Nartey assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.
Nartey make his return to the pitch Saturday, recording an assist in the process. He's only earned three starts in the last eight appearances, collecting two goals and assists in that span.
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