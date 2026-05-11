Nikolas Nartey headshot

Nikolas Nartey News: Assists vs Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Nartey assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Nartey make his return to the pitch Saturday, recording an assist in the process. He's only earned three starts in the last eight appearances, collecting two goals and assists in that span.

Nikolas Nartey
VfB Stuttgart
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