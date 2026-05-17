Nikolas Nartey News: Finished with aplomb

Nartey scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nartey finished his breakout campaign with his fourth goal of the season, leaving him with four goals and three assists in 28 appearances (14 starts.) The midfielder made the most of his chances throughout the season and ended the season with two starts in a row. Nartey should be in line to take on an even larger role in 2026/27.