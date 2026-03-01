Nikolas Nartey News: Nets as substitute
Nartey scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.
Nartey entered the match in the 77th minute and scored Stuttgart's final goal in the 95th. The goal was the first since January 13th for the midfielder as he's yet to make a league start since in over a month.
