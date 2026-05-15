Nikolas Nartey News: Signs contract extension until 2028

Nartey has signed a contract extension with Stuttgart until June 2028, committing his future to the club he joined from Koln in 2019, the club announced.

Nartey has overcome numerous injury setbacks throughout his time at Stuttgart to establish himself as a reliable and versatile presence in the squad, making 37 appearances across all competitions this season and contributing three goals and four assists. Sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth praised his development into a stable and important factor within the team, highlighting his ability to make an impact in multiple positions. The 26-year-old made his national team debut in March 2026, adding another milestone to what has been his most productive season in Stuttgart colors, which also included a DFB Pokal winners medal in 2025. Nartey expressed his happiness at the club, citing the strong team environment, coaching staff and passionate fanbase as key reasons behind his decision to extend his stay.