Nikolas Nartey News: Two goal contributions

Nartey scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 5-2 victory over FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Nartey assisted VfB Stuttgart's second goal Sunday before scoring their third in a resounding 5-2 road victory over FC Augsburg. In addition to his goal contributions, the midfielder tracked back to add three tackles (two won), one interception and two clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Over VfB Stuttgart's last 10 Bundesliga fixtures, Nartey has made eight appearances (two starts).