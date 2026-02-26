Nikolas Veratschnig Injury: Ruled out due to illness

Veratschnig (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, coach Urs Fischer said in the press conference. "Veratschnig was sick all week and will be missed."

