Nikolas Veratschnig headshot

Nikolas Veratschnig Injury: Ruled out due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Veratschnig (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, coach Urs Fischer said in the press conference. "Veratschnig was sick all week and will be missed."

Veratschnig is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after being ill all week and not recovering in time. The defender had come off the bench in each of the last three matches, so his absence is not expected to have a major impact on the squad.

Nikolas Veratschnig
FSV Mainz 05
