Nilson Angulo Injury: Another match out

Angulo (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Regis Le Bris.

Angulo was back in training this week, but as speculated, this is not enough to have reached full fitness and be an option Sunday. However, a return is likely not too far out, potentially returning as early as their next contest. He had recently worked into a starting role with three starts in his past four appearances, now starting in four of his six appearances since joining the team, and hoping to regain that time soon after recovering.