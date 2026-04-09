Nilson Angulo Injury: Back in training, unlikely Sunday

Angulo (muscular) was pictured back on the training pitch but remains unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash against Tottenham, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Angulo has been sidelined since picking up a muscle tear ahead of the Brighton defeat on March 14, with coach Regis Le Bris initially handing him a four to six week timeline. His return to training is a genuine positive step and raises hopes of him featuring before the end of the campaign, but the club is not ready to rush him back for Sunday's clash against Spurs given the severity of the injury and the amount of time he has missed. Chemsdine Talbi has been covering in his absence and should retain his role for Sunday's game.