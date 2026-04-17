Nilson Angulo Injury: Close to return
Angulo (undisclosed) is closing in on a return but is not yet fit, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "Nilson is still sidelined, but [he] is close to reconnecting with the squad. Probably around the Nottingham Forest game."
Angulo is looking to be back in the squad soon, as the forward is nearing a return despite missing Sunday's outing. It appears he will eye a return around their next match against Nottingham Forest, although it could take a match or two longer. The good news is that a return this season is still feasible, likely to be fit for the final few games of the season.
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