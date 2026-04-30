Nilson Angulo Injury: Late call against Wolves

Angulo (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Wolves, and if unavailable, is expected to return the following weekend, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "We will make a decision on Angulo. He is in a good place. It could be this weekend or the weekend after."

Angulo had been a regular starter before the issue emerged, making his potential return a timely boost for Sunderland heading into the final stretch of the season. Manager Regis Le Bris's comments suggest the forward is close to full fitness, though the club will not rush him back before he is ready. A gradual reintegration remains the most likely approach once he is cleared to return to competitive action.