Nilson Angulo Injury: Nearing return to training

Angulo (undisclosed) is close to returning and is expected to begin training with the squad next week, according to coach Regis le Bris. "Angulo is close to returning. Next week, he will start training with the squad."

Angulo's imminent return to team training is an encouraging development after his recent absence. The forward had been a regular starter before the issue emerged, and once fully fit, he is expected to work his way back into the starting lineup. A gradual reintegration over the coming fixtures appears the most likely path forward before he returns to his previous role in the first eleven.