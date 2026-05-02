Nilson Angulo Injury: Not available Saturday

Angulo (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolves.

Angulo has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite coach Regis Le Bris expressing optimism about his condition earlier in the week and suggesting a return was possible this weekend. The forward had been a regular starter before the issue emerged, and the club ultimately decided to wait until the following weekend rather than rush him back before he is fully ready. His return to competitive action is expected to come soon, with the coach making clear the situation would be reassessed ahead of the next fixture.