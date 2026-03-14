Nilson Angulo Injury: Set to miss four to six weeks

Angulo (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Friday's team training session and will miss four to six weeks to recover, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "Nilson will be out for four to six weeks."

Angulo picked up an injury during the final training session Friday ahead of Saturday's clash against Brighton and is expected to miss four to six weeks while recovering from the issue. The setback is a significant blow for the Black Cats since he had quickly locked down a regular starting role after arriving at the club. His absence should force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Chemsdine Talbi likely in line for increased playing time until Angulo makes his return.