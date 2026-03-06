Nilson Angulo headshot

Nilson Angulo News: In line for more minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Angulo, who started and played 88 minutes in the 1-0 win over Leeds United on Tuesday, is expected to see more playing time in the coming weeks.

Angulo has started in three of his five Premier League appearances since joining Sunderland from Anderlecht at the transfer deadline. With Bertrand Traore (knee) sidelined, Angulo is in line to see more minutes in the near future in Sunderland's front three.

