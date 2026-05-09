Nilson Angulo News: Option off bench

Angulo (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Manchester United.

Angulo returns to the matchday squad after being unable to earn a place last weekend despite positive signs earlier in the week, with coach Regis Le Bris confirming his availability ahead of the Manchester United fixture. The forward had been a regular starter before the issue emerged, but Le Bris indicated a bench role was the most likely outcome given the circumstances, with minutes on the pitch dependent on his performances in training sessions. His return to the starting role is expected to follow as he continues to prove his fitness over the final fixtures of the season.