Nimfasha Berchimas headshot

Nimfasha Berchimas Injury: Not an option to face Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Berchimas (foot) is out for Saturday's match against Atlanta.

Berchimas is out for the club's second match of the season, with the attacker hitting the sidelines due to a foot injury. Luckily for the club, this appears it won't affect much after he didn't play in the opener. He only appeared three times in 2024 and is likely a reserve to rotational option for the club.

Nimfasha Berchimas
Charlotte FC
