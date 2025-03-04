Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nimfasha Berchimas headshot

Nimfasha Berchimas Injury: Set to miss three months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Berchimas (foot) is expected to miss three months after undergoing foot surgery, Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger reports.

Berchimas has been a promising wing option and is now set for multiple months on the sideline for foot surgery. The timeline is expected to be around three months. Berchimas was largely expected to play with Crown Legacy and not the senior team and won't change much in the starting XI.

Nimfasha Berchimas
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now