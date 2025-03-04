Nimfasha Berchimas Injury: Set to miss three months
Berchimas (foot) is expected to miss three months after undergoing foot surgery, Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger reports.
Berchimas has been a promising wing option and is now set for multiple months on the sideline for foot surgery. The timeline is expected to be around three months. Berchimas was largely expected to play with Crown Legacy and not the senior team and won't change much in the starting XI.
