Nkosi Tafari News: Provides assist in defeat

Tafari assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis City SC.

Tafari picked up the assist on David Martinez's 73rd minute strike, ripping a pinpoint long ball from deep that Martinez chased down before lifting it over Roman Burki to bring LAFC within one. He also chipped in two clearances and three tackles across a full 90 minute shift, standing out as LAFC's steadiest presence at the back while winning two of his three aerial duels against a St. Louis front line that kept the pressure on all game. Tafari has now started 12 of his 13 MLS appearances this season, with this assist marking his first goal contribution of the campaign.