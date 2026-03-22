Nkosi Tafari News: Seven clearances in draw

Tafari had one tackle (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.

Tafari logged the full 90 in LAFC's back line and helped hold Austin to just one shot on target in the scoreless draw. His unit soaked up long stretches without the ball in the first half, then stayed locked in when Austin turned up the pressure after the break. The result pushed LAFC's season-opening shutout streak to five MLS matches, setting a new league record. Tafari has clearly locked down a starting spot in the back line, turning in a season-high seven clearances and two blocks in this one. He is now up to 25 clearances through five MLS appearances to open the campaign.