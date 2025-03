Tafari recorded four tackles (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Tafari started his first MLS match, going the whole 90 minutes while completing seven clearances and four tackles against NYCFC. He will be a solid choice at right back for LAFC, having made 25 starts in 28 MLS appearances in 2024 with Dallas.