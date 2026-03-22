Nnamdi Collins Injury: Comes off injured

Collins was forced off in the 64th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Mainz due to an apparent injury.

Collins would make it to the hour mark Sunday and then leave the field, suffering what has been deemed an injury. This is something to watch as they move forward, as he is a regular at full-back, hoping for only a minor injury. He will have time to rest due to the international break, with Elias Baum taking his spot Sunday.