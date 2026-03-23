Nnamdi Collins Injury: Out for time being

Collins (ankle) is out for the time being and will likely miss the first match back from the break, according to his club.

Collins is hitting the sidelines entering the break and has had to cancel his trip with the U21s during the international break, as his ankle injury is too much to deal with. Unfortunately, it appears he will miss at least two weeks and their first match back against Koln, with the club taking his return cautiously. He will then be expected to face Wolfsburg on April 11, although that will depend on his recovery.