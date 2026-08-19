Nnamdi Collins Injury: Return still needs more time

Collins' return continues to be delayed and he will miss Friday's German Cup match at SC St. Tonnis, according to coach Adi Hutter. "Collins will be out a bit longer, I can't say exactly how long yet. These are back pains with inflammation, we need to be a bit patient."

Collins has been sidelined by back problems since early August, with Hutter now specifying the issue as inflammation that has proven somewhat stubborn to resolve. The coach acknowledged he cannot give a precise timeline, saying it could take anywhere from two to four weeks before a return is possible. Collins is expected to also miss the Bundesliga opener at Union Berlin on August 29 given the current outlook. His extended absence continues to weigh on Frankfurt's defensive options as the season gets underway.