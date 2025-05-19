Nnamdi Collins News: Active in depth role
Collins made 24 appearances (15 starts) in the Bundesliga, contributing a single goal and assist.
Collins was a depth option across the backline, playing center-back and on both flanks at times. He never really excelled in any role, with his value coming more in his ability to provider cover everywhere. Collins still has some developing to do, but Aurele Amenda will likely compete for a similar depth role next season.
